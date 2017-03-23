Starbucks Co. (SBUX) Shares Bought by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 473,353 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 26,558 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $26,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its stake in Starbucks by 0.8% in the third quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 2,142 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 186.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,637 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanford Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Stanford Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,576 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 68.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) opened at 55.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.99 and its 200 day moving average is $55.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 0.79. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $50.84 and a 52-week high of $61.64.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The coffee company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. The firm earned $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 51.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post $2.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Sunday, December 4th. Edward Jones raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.87.

In other news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 5,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $324,089.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation (Starbucks) is a roaster, marketer and retailer of coffee. As of October 2, 2016, the Company operated in 75 countries. The Company operates through four segments: Americas, which is inclusive of the United States, Canada, and Latin America; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and Channel Development.

