Stantec’s (STN) “Sector Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. They currently have a C$36.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities decreased their target price on Stantec from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$39.00 target price on shares of Stantec in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Stantec from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$35.78.

Stantec (TSE:STN) traded up 0.18% on Wednesday, hitting $33.93. The stock had a trading volume of 51,919 shares. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81. Stantec has a one year low of $28.74 and a one year high of $36.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.96 and its 200 day moving average is $33.37.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc is a provider of professional services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors. The Company’s segment is Consulting Services. The Company’s services include planning, engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics for infrastructure and facilities projects.

