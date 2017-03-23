Stantec Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2017 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share (STN)

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) – Investment analysts at Desjardins dropped their Q3 2017 EPS estimates for Stantec in a report released on Tuesday. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the firm will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.62. Desjardins also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q4 2017 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $2.12 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on STN. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$38.00 price objective on shares of Stantec in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$40.00 price objective on shares of Stantec in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$36.00 price objective on shares of Stantec in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. increased their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$35.78.

Shares of Stantec (TSE:STN) opened at 33.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion and a PE ratio of 27.76. Stantec has a 52 week low of $28.74 and a 52 week high of $36.85.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc is a provider of professional services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors. The Company’s segment is Consulting Services. The Company’s services include planning, engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics for infrastructure and facilities projects.

