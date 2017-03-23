Standard Life Plc (SL) Lowered to “Hold” at Panmure Gordon

Panmure Gordon downgraded shares of Standard Life Plc (LON:SL) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. Panmure Gordon currently has GBX 364 ($4.50) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 433 ($5.35).

SL has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Group LLC raised their target price on shares of Standard Life Plc from GBX 391 ($4.83) to GBX 399 ($4.93) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Standard Life Plc in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.08) target price on shares of Standard Life Plc in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Standard Life Plc to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 416 ($5.14) to GBX 400 ($4.94) in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, HSBC Holdings plc reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 400 ($4.94) target price on shares of Standard Life Plc in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Standard Life Plc currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 386.93 ($4.78).

Shares of Standard Life Plc (LON:SL) traded down 0.56% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 354.20. The stock had a trading volume of 6,059,875 shares. Standard Life Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 248.20 and a 12 month high of GBX 414.90. The stock’s market cap is GBX 7.00 billion. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 367.65 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 355.71.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/standard-life-plc-sl-lowered-to-hold-at-panmure-gordon.html.

About Standard Life Plc

Standard Life plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company operates through four segments: Standard Life Investments, UK and Europe, India and China, and Other. The Standard Life Investments segment provides a range of investment products for individuals and institutional customers through various investment vehicles.

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Life Plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Life Plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.