Standard Life Plc (SL) Earns Outperform Rating from Macquarie

Macquarie reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Standard Life Plc (LON:SL) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a GBX 430 ($5.31) price target on the stock.

SL has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Group LLC lifted their price target on shares of Standard Life Plc from GBX 391 ($4.83) to GBX 399 ($4.93) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Standard Life Plc in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays PLC reissued an underweight rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.08) price target on shares of Standard Life Plc in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Standard Life Plc to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 416 ($5.14) to GBX 400 ($4.94) in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, HSBC Holdings plc reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 400 ($4.94) price target on shares of Standard Life Plc in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 386.93 ($4.78).

Standard Life Plc (LON:SL) opened at 357.10 on Monday. Standard Life Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 248.20 and a 12 month high of GBX 414.90. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 7.06 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 367.42 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 355.73.

WARNING: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/standard-life-plc-sl-earns-outperform-rating-from-macquarie.html.

Standard Life Plc Company Profile

Standard Life plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company operates through four segments: Standard Life Investments, UK and Europe, India and China, and Other. The Standard Life Investments segment provides a range of investment products for individuals and institutional customers through various investment vehicles.

