Standard Chartered PLC (STAN) Insider Andrew Nigel (Andy) Halford Sells 6,155 Shares of Stock

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) insider Andrew Nigel (Andy) Halford sold 6,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 727 ($8.98), for a total value of £44,746.85 ($55,263.49).

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) opened at 725.00 on Thursday. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 23.76 billion. Standard Chartered PLC has a one year low of GBX 425.65 and a one year high of GBX 821.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 761.06 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 691.96.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STAN. Citigroup Inc reduced their target price on Standard Chartered PLC from GBX 900 ($11.12) to GBX 890 ($10.99) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays PLC upped their target price on Standard Chartered PLC from GBX 520 ($6.42) to GBX 575 ($7.10) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 840 ($10.37) target price on shares of Standard Chartered PLC in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank AG set a GBX 620 ($7.66) target price on Standard Chartered PLC and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 570 ($7.04) target price on shares of Standard Chartered PLC in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 661.32 ($8.17).

About Standard Chartered PLC

Standard Chartered PLC is an international banking company. The Bank provides personal banking, business banking, wealth management, Islamic banking and online banking services. Its segments include Corporate and Institutional clients, Commercial Clients, Private Banking Clients and Retail Clients. Its Corporate and Institutional clients segment consists of global corporates, local corporates and financial Institutions.

