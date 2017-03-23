STADA ARZNEIMITTEL NPV(REGD) (VINKULIERT) (STDAF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank AG

STADA ARZNEIMITTEL NPV(REGD) (VINKULIERT) (NASDAQ:STDAF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by DZ Bank AG in a research note issued on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered STADA ARZNEIMITTEL NPV(REGD) (VINKULIERT) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Shares of STADA ARZNEIMITTEL NP (NASDAQ:STDAF) opened at 57.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07. STADA ARZNEIMITTEL NP has a 12-month low of $40.75 and a 12-month high of $62.20.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/stada-arzneimittel-npvregd-vinkuliert-stdaf-stock-rating-reaffirmed-by-dz-bank-ag.html.

Receive News & Ratings for STADA ARZNEIMITTEL NPV(REGD) (VINKULIERT) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STADA ARZNEIMITTEL NPV(REGD) (VINKULIERT) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.