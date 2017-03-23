St. James's Place plc (STJ) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

St. James's Place plc (LON:STJ)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. They presently have a GBX 1,167 ($14.41) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.10% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on STJ. Barclays PLC increased their target price on St. James's Place plc from GBX 1,045 ($12.91) to GBX 1,097 ($13.55) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,065 ($13.15) target price on shares of St. James's Place plc in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on St. James's Place plc from GBX 950 ($11.73) to GBX 1,000 ($12.35) and gave the company a “sector performer” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Panmure Gordon increased their target price on St. James's Place plc from GBX 1,145 ($14.14) to GBX 1,274 ($15.73) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Numis Securities Ltd reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($13.59) target price on shares of St. James's Place plc in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,127.36 ($13.92).

Shares of St. James's Place plc (LON:STJ) opened at 1048.00 on Tuesday. St. James's Place plc has a 12 month low of GBX 521.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 1,126.44. The company’s market cap is GBX 5.49 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,080.46 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,005.09.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a GBX 20.67 ($0.26) dividend. This is a boost from St. James's Place plc’s previous dividend of $12.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 1.96%.

In other St. James's Place plc news, insider David Bellamy sold 407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 989 ($12.21), for a total value of £4,025.23 ($4,971.26).

St. James's Place plc Company Profile

St. James’s Place plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which provides wealth management advice, investment management and related services to businesses and individuals across the United Kingdom. The Company’s segments include Life business, Unit Trust business, Distribution business and Other. The Company’s Life business segment offers pensions, protection and investment products through its life assurance subsidiaries.

