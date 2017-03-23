SSP Group PLC (SSPG) Receives GBX 382.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of SSP Group PLC (LON:SSPG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 382.80 ($4.73).

A number of brokerages recently commented on SSPG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc boosted their price objective on shares of SSP Group PLC from GBX 350 ($4.32) to GBX 389 ($4.80) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Numis Securities Ltd reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($4.82) price objective on shares of SSP Group PLC in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($4.82) price objective on shares of SSP Group PLC in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Group LLC raised shares of SSP Group PLC to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 325 ($4.01) to GBX 450 ($5.56) in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Panmure Gordon reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.69) price objective on shares of SSP Group PLC in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

SSP Group PLC (LON:SSPG) opened at 404.00 on Monday. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 1.92 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 409.40 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 367.46. SSP Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 260.50 and a 12-month high of GBX 428.60.

SSP Group PLC Company Profile

SSP Group plc is an operator of food and beverage concessions in travel locations, operating restaurants, bars, cafes, food courts, lounges and stores in airports, train stations, motorway service stations and other locations. The Company’s segments are the UK, Continental Europe, North America and the Rest of the World (RoW).

