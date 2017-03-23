Sprouts Farmers Market’s (SFM) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. restated their market perform rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) in a research note published on Wednesday.

SFM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 price target on Sprouts Farmers Market and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Friday, January 20th. They set an outperform rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sprouts Farmers Market currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.18.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) traded down 0.09% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.75. 5,125,351 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.06 and its 200-day moving average is $20.16. Sprouts Farmers Market has a one year low of $17.38 and a one year high of $29.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 0.58.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.00. The firm earned $985.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.60 million. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market will post $0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James Douglas Sanders sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $898,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,553,865.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 315,000 shares of company stock worth $6,024,600 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 76.8% in the third quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. now owns 8,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 9.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.2% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc is a food retailer that offers natural and organic food, including produce, bulk foods, meat and seafood, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items. The Company categorizes its products as perishable and non-perishable. Its perishable product category includes produce, meat, seafood, deli and bakery.

