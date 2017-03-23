Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (SFM) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Sprouts Farmers Markets, LLC engages in the retailing of natural and organic food primarily in the United States. The Company offers fresh produce, meats, cheeses, dairy, bakery, beer and wine, bulk foods, vitamins, and supplements. Sprouts Farmers Markets, LLC is based in Phoenix, Arizona. “

SFM has been the subject of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group Inc downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.18.

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) remained flat at $22.77 during midday trading on Wednesday. 4,994,989 shares of the stock traded hands. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52 week low of $17.38 and a 52 week high of $29.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.06 and its 200 day moving average is $20.16.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.00. The business earned $985.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.60 million. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market will post $0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/sprouts-farmers-market-inc-sfm-upgraded-to-hold-by-zacks-investment-research.html.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, Director James Douglas Sanders sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $867,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,499,398.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 315,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,024,600 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.2% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.4% in the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 9.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc is a food retailer that offers natural and organic food, including produce, bulk foods, meat and seafood, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items. The Company categorizes its products as perishable and non-perishable. Its perishable product category includes produce, meat, seafood, deli and bakery.

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.