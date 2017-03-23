Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc (SPWH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. is an outdoor sporting goods retailer. Its stores offer camping products, fishing products, and hunting and shooting products. The Company’s stores also provide clothing products, footwear products and optics, electronics, and accessories. It also carries a range of private label offerings under the Rustic Ridge, Yukon Gold and Sportsman’s Warehouse brands. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Midvale, Utah. “

SPWH has been the subject of several other research reports. Forward View downgraded shares of Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group AG dropped their target price on shares of Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on shares of Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $7.00 target price on shares of Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.88.

Shares of Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings (NASDAQ:SPWH) traded up 7.403% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.005. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,227,093 shares. Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings has a 52 week low of $4.18 and a 52 week high of $12.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.25 and its 200-day moving average is $8.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.951 and a beta of -0.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,687,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,893,000. Tyvor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,102,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,111,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings by 1,427.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 333,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after buying an additional 311,367 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

About Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor sporting goods retailer. The Company has outdoor specialty store base in the Western United States and Alaska. The Company has over 70 stores across approximately 20 states, which are located in power, neighborhood and lifestyle centers. The Company also operates several single-unit, standalone locations.

