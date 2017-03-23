Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc (SPWH) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.08)-($0.06) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company issued revenue guidance of $150-155 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $163.29 million.Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings also updated its FY18 guidance to $0.60-0.68 EPS.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) traded up 7.94% on Thursday, reaching $5.03. 1,575,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $4.18 and a 52 week high of $12.80. The company has a market cap of $209.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of -0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.18 and its 200 day moving average is $8.31.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings (NASDAQ:SPWH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings had a return on equity of 564.51% and a net margin of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $221.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc will post $0.70 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPWH. DA Davidson set a $7.00 price target on Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Forward View upgraded Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG decreased their price target on Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.88.

About Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor sporting goods retailer. The Company has outdoor specialty store base in the Western United States and Alaska. The Company has over 70 stores across approximately 20 states, which are located in power, neighborhood and lifestyle centers. The Company also operates several single-unit, standalone locations.

