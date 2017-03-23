Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc (SPWH) Releases FY18 Earnings Guidance

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.60-0.68 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $825-845 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $844.38 million.Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings also updated its Q1 guidance to ($0.08)-($0.06) EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPWH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 7th. DA Davidson set a $7.00 price objective on Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group AG lowered their price objective on Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Forward View cut Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.88.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) traded up 7.94% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,575,742 shares. Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $4.18 and a 12-month high of $12.80. The company has a market cap of $209.75 million, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of -0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.18 and its 200-day moving average is $8.31.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings (NASDAQ:SPWH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 564.51%. The business had revenue of $221.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc will post $0.70 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Company Profile

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor sporting goods retailer. The Company has outdoor specialty store base in the Western United States and Alaska. The Company has over 70 stores across approximately 20 states, which are located in power, neighborhood and lifestyle centers. The Company also operates several single-unit, standalone locations.

