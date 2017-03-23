Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings had a return on equity of 564.51% and a net margin of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $221.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings updated its Q1 guidance to ($0.08)-($0.06) EPS and its FY18 guidance to $0.60-0.68 EPS.

Shares of Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings (NASDAQ:SPWH) traded up 7.94% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.03. 1,575,742 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.18 and a 200 day moving average of $8.31. Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings has a 52-week low of $4.18 and a 52-week high of $12.80. The firm has a market cap of $209.75 million, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of -0.55.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc (SPWH) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/sportsmans-warehouse-holdings-inc-spwh-posts-earnings-results-misses-expectations-by-0-01-eps.html.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPWH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Forward View upgraded shares of Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on shares of Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group AG dropped their price objective on shares of Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.88.

About Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor sporting goods retailer. The Company has outdoor specialty store base in the Western United States and Alaska. The Company has over 70 stores across approximately 20 states, which are located in power, neighborhood and lifestyle centers. The Company also operates several single-unit, standalone locations.

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.