Spirit Airlines Incorporated (SAVE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.44.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays PLC assumed coverage on Spirit Airlines in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Cowen and Company cut Spirit Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price target (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAVE. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. boosted its position in Spirit Airlines by 5.2% in the third quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at about $180,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines during the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, High Falls Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines during the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) traded up 0.52% during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.74. The stock had a trading volume of 194,179 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.33 and its 200 day moving average is $50.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.78. Spirit Airlines has a 52-week low of $37.17 and a 52-week high of $60.40.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $578.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.35 million. Spirit Airlines had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will post $3.90 EPS for the current year.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

