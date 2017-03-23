Spirent Communications Plc (SPT) Insider Gary Bullard Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Spirent Communications Plc (LON:SPT) insider Gary Bullard purchased 10,000 shares of Spirent Communications Plc stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 110 ($1.36) per share, for a total transaction of £11,000 ($13,585.28).

Shares of Spirent Communications Plc (LON:SPT) opened at 108.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 103.81 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 91.04. Spirent Communications Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 72.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 112.50. The firm’s market cap is GBX 660.97 million.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Spirent Communications Plc’s previous dividend of $1.27.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SPT. Numis Securities Ltd raised Spirent Communications Plc to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 80 ($0.99) to GBX 145 ($1.79) in a research report on Monday. N+1 Singer reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 109 ($1.35) target price on shares of Spirent Communications Plc in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.11) target price on shares of Spirent Communications Plc in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group Inc raised their target price on Spirent Communications Plc from GBX 76 ($0.94) to GBX 103 ($1.27) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays PLC reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 74 ($0.91) target price on shares of Spirent Communications Plc in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 102.63 ($1.27).

About Spirent Communications Plc

Spirent Communications plc (Spirent) is a provider of test methodologies and solutions for data communications. The Company operates through three segments: Networks & Applications, Wireless & Service Positioning and Service Assurance. The Networks & Applications segment develops solutions for functional, performance and security testing of various networks and applications that simulate real-world conditions in the lab, before a commercial launch and in the live network.

