SpartanNash Co (SPTN) Director Timothy J. Odonovan Sells 1,186 Shares

SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) Director Timothy J. Odonovan sold 1,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $39,434.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,568.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) traded up 0.48% during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.51. 169,735 shares of the stock were exchanged. SpartanNash Co has a 52-week low of $25.29 and a 52-week high of $40.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.73 and a 200-day moving average of $34.37.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SpartanNash Co will post $2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This is an increase from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.27%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SPTN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of SpartanNash from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.40.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPTN. LSV Asset Management increased its position in SpartanNash by 3.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,625,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,023,000 after buying an additional 59,800 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in SpartanNash by 6.7% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 562,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,269,000 after buying an additional 35,310 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SpartanNash by 3.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,128,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,648,000 after buying an additional 33,032 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in SpartanNash by 53.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in SpartanNash by 8.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 83,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after buying an additional 6,805 shares during the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spartannash Company, formerly Spartan Stores, Inc, is a multi-regional grocery distributor and grocery retailer, and a distributor of grocery products to military commissaries in the United States. The Company’s core businesses include distributing food to military commissaries and exchanges, and independent and corporate-owned retail stores located in over 40 states and the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Bahrain, Egypt, Honduras, Afghanistan and Bosnia.

