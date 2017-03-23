Spark Networks Inc (LOV) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Spark Networks Inc (NYSE:LOV) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS.

Shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV) opened at 0.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.93 and a 200-day moving average of $1.18. The firm’s market cap is $30.92 million. Spark Networks has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $2.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spark Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.20 target price on shares of Spark Networks in a report on Wednesday.

Spark Networks Company Profile

Spark Networks, Inc is engaged in creating brands and communities that help individuals form life-long relationships with others that share their interests and values. The Company operates through four segments, such as Jewish Networks, which consists of JDate, JDate.co.uk, JDate.fr, JDate.co.il, Cupid.co.il and JSwipe; Christian Networks, which consists of ChristianMingle, CrossPaths, ChristianMingle.co.uk, ChristianMingle.com.au, Believe.com, ChristianCards.net, DailyBibleVerse.com and Faith.com; Other Networks, which consists of Spark.com and related other general market Websites, as well as other properties, which primarily consists of sites focused towards various religious, ethnic, geographic and special interest groups, and Offline & Other Businesses segment, which consists of revenue generated from offline activities.

