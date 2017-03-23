Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (SWX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. is an energy holding company based in Las Vegas, Nevada. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. owns two primary operating companies, Southwest Gas Corporation and Centuri Construction Group, Inc. Southwest Gas Corporation is a regulated utility and provides natural gas service to more than 1.9 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in most of Arizona and Nevada, and parts of northeastern and southeastern California. Centuri Construction Group, Inc., is a full-service underground piping contractor that primarily provides utility companies with trenching and installation, replacement, and maintenance services for energy distribution systems, and develops industrial construction solutions. Centuri Construction Group Inc. operates in major markets across the United States and Canada. “

SWX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Group LLC downgraded Southwest Gas Holdings from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America Corp downgraded Southwest Gas Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Southwest Gas Holdings has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings (NYSE:SWX) opened at 82.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 0.51. Southwest Gas Holdings has a 12-month low of $62.75 and a 12-month high of $86.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.67.

Southwest Gas Holdings (NYSE:SWX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.01. Southwest Gas Holdings had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 6.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings will post $3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This is an increase from Southwest Gas Holdings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Southwest Gas Holdings’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.25%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flinton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings by 580.6% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Gas Holdings

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, formerly Southwest Gas Corporation, is engaged in the business of purchasing, distributing and transporting natural gas. The Company operates through two segments: natural gas operations and construction services, which includes the operations of the Company’s subsidiary, Centuri Construction Group, Inc (Centuri).

