SouthCrest Financial Group Inc (SCSG) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SouthCrest Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:SCSG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and community-banking products and services. It is the parent company of four bank subsidiaries, Bank of Upson, The First National Bank of Polk County, Peachtree and Bank of Chickamauga. It offers various deposit products, consumer loans to individuals; commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses, and professional organizations; and secured real estate loans, including residential and commercial construction loans, and first and second mortgage loans for the acquisition and improvement of personal residences. In addition, it provides traveler’s checks; brokerage services for stocks, bonds, mutual funds, IRA’s, 529 plans, retirement plans, certificates of deposit, and insurance products; and estate analysis, consultation, and estate and agency accounts, as well as non-profit agency services. The company is headquartered in Fayetteville, Georgia. “

SouthCrest Financial Group (NASDAQ:SCSG) remained flat at $8.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. SouthCrest Financial Group has a 52 week low of $6.42 and a 52 week high of $8.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.53 million and a PE ratio of 2850.00.

About SouthCrest Financial Group

SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for SouthCrest Bank, N.A. (the Bank). The Bank is a retail bank operation, which offers consumer and commercial loans, checking, savings, credit cards, debit cards, online banking and bill pay services. The Company operates over 12 branches and approximately three loan offices throughout Georgia and Alabama.

