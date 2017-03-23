Sonoco Products Co (SON) VP James A. Harrell III Sells 556 Shares of Stock

Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) VP James A. Harrell III sold 556 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $30,302.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,381. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) traded down 0.07% during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.62. 146,663 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.64 and its 200 day moving average is $52.89. Sonoco Products Co has a 1-year low of $45.02 and a 1-year high of $55.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.12.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm earned $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products Co will post $2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.48%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SON. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Argus cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.17.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth about $46,593,000. Sabal Trust CO purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the third quarter worth about $23,842,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the third quarter worth about $17,682,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 10.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,829,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,473,000 after buying an additional 270,818 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,043,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,006,000 after buying an additional 261,288 shares during the period. 69.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company (Sonoco) is a manufacturer of industrial and consumer packaging products and a provider of packaging services. The Company operates in four segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Display and Packaging, and Protective Solutions. Its Consumer Packaging segment’s products and services include round composite cans, aluminum, steel and peelable membrane easy-open closures for composite and metal cans; plastic bottles, cups and trays, and printed flexible packaging and global brand management.

