Solar Capital Ltd. (SLRC) Receives $22.28 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.28.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. National Securities increased their price objective on Solar Capital from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services lowered Solar Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Solar Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 4th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on Solar Capital in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.40 target price for the company.

Shares of Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) opened at 21.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.02 and a 200-day moving average of $20.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $918.05 million, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.44. Solar Capital has a one year low of $16.87 and a one year high of $22.54.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.00. Solar Capital had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 50.98%. On average, equities analysts predict that Solar Capital will post $1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.36%. Solar Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.89%.

In other Solar Capital news, insider Michael S. Gross bought 19,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.28 per share, for a total transaction of $438,158.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 165,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,118.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLRC. Green Square Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Solar Capital by 1.1% in the third quarter. Green Square Capital LLC now owns 10,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Solar Capital by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. WFG Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Solar Capital during the fourth quarter worth $1,305,000. Crow Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solar Capital during the third quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Solar Capital by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 13,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

Solar Capital Company Profile

Solar Capital Ltd. is a management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. It invests in the United States middle market companies. It invests primarily in leveraged middle markets companies in the form of senior secured loans, mezzanine loans and equity securities.

