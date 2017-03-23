Sohu.com Inc (SOHU) Receives $46.65 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Sohu.com Inc (NASDAQ:SOHU) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.65.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SOHU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Brean Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sohu.com in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOHU. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Sohu.com by 248.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Sohu.com by 78.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Sohu.com during the third quarter valued at $221,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sohu.com by 5.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sohu.com during the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) opened at 39.18 on Monday. Sohu.com has a 52-week low of $32.60 and a 52-week high of $50.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.59 and its 200 day moving average is $39.32. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.52 billion.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.08) by $0.29. Sohu.com had a negative net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $411.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sohu.com will post ($5.38) EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sohu.com

Sohu.com Inc (Sohu) is an online media, search and game service company providing online products and services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in the People’s Republic of China (the PRC). The Company operates through three segments: the Sohu segment; the Sogou segment, and the Changyou segment.

