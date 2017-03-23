Softcat PLC (SCT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.90

Softcat PLC (LON:SCT) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.90 ($0.04) per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Softcat PLC (LON:SCT) opened at 368.30 on Thursday. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 724.15 million. Softcat PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 275.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 383.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 324.72 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 313.23.

SCT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.20) price target on shares of Softcat PLC in a report on Monday, January 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.25) price target on shares of Softcat PLC in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.69) price target on shares of Softcat PLC in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 380 ($4.69).

Softcat PLC Company Profile

Softcat Plc is an information technology (IT) reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider to the corporate and public sector markets. The Company provides organizations with workplace, datacenter and networking, and security solutions combined with all the services required to design, implement, support and manage them, on premise or in the cloud.

