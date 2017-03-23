Smart Sand Inc (SND) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Smart Sand Inc (NYSE:SND) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.65% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Smart Sand, Inc. is a producer of northern white raw frac sand for the oil and gas industry. It offers proppant and related logistics services for oil and gas recovery from unconventional wells. Smart Sand, Inc. is headquartered in the Woodlands, Texas. “

SND has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of Smart Sand in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc started coverage on shares of Smart Sand in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Smart Sand in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Group LLC boosted their target price on shares of Smart Sand from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG started coverage on shares of Smart Sand in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smart Sand has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.89.

Smart Sand (NYSE:SND) opened at 14.46 on Thursday. Smart Sand has a one year low of $10.30 and a one year high of $21.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.89 and a 200-day moving average of $15.65. The company has a market cap of $586.92 million and a PE ratio of 34.43.

Smart Sand (NYSE:SND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $29.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.75 million. The firm’s revenue was up 94.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Smart Sand will post $0.50 EPS for the current year.

In other Smart Sand news, insider Susan E. Neumann sold 2,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $42,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,945. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Kiszka sold 100,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $1,751,207.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 84,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,077.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,824,163 shares of company stock valued at $64,704,840.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GLG Partners LP purchased a new position in Smart Sand during the fourth quarter worth $2,724,000. GLG LLC bought a new position in Smart Sand during the fourth quarter valued at about $619,000. Hawkins Capital L.P. bought a new position in Smart Sand during the fourth quarter valued at about $297,000. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in Smart Sand during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,944,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in Smart Sand during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,923,000.

About Smart Sand

Smart Sand, Inc is a producer of Northern White raw frac sand. The Company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield service companies. The Company owns and operates a raw frac sand mine and related processing facility near Oakdale, Wisconsin, at which it has approximately 244 million tons of proven recoverable sand reserves and approximately 92 million tons of probable recoverable sand reserves as of December 31, 2015, respectively.

