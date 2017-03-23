SkyWest, Inc. (SKYW) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,032 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.19% of SkyWest worth $3,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flinton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SkyWest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Pacad Investment Ltd. raised its position in SkyWest by 1,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Capital One National Association raised its position in SkyWest by 4.1% in the third quarter. Capital One National Association now owns 9,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SkyWest during the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in SkyWest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $405,000. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) opened at 34.85 on Thursday. The company’s market cap is $1.81 billion. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.44 and a 200-day moving average of $33.55. SkyWest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.46 and a 52 week high of $39.60.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. SkyWest had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $758.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that SkyWest, Inc. will post $3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. This is a boost from SkyWest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. SkyWest’s payout ratio is -6.37%.

SKYW has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI lowered shares of SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Cowen and Company raised their price target on shares of SkyWest from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of SkyWest from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. SkyWest currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.20.

In related news, COO Michael B. Thompson sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $166,004.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Woodward sold 8,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $286,615.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,081 shares of company stock worth $675,689. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest Company Profile

Skywest, Inc is a holding company for approximately two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. The Company operates through two segments: SkyWest Airlines and ExpressJet. SkyWest Airlines provides regional jet and turboprop service to airports located in the Midwestern and Western United States.

