Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays PLC

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) was downgraded by investment analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday. They currently have a $4.90 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $5.16. Barclays PLC’s price objective points to a potential downside of 3.92% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Sirius XM Holdings from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Vetr raised Sirius XM Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.51 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM Holdings in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI downgraded Sirius XM Holdings to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sirius XM Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.18.

Sirius XM Holdings (NASDAQ:SIRI) traded up 0.686% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.135. 3,569,226 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.54. Sirius XM Holdings has a 52 week low of $3.74 and a 52 week high of $5.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.233 and a beta of 1.21.

Sirius XM Holdings (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Sirius XM Holdings had a negative return on equity of 112.66% and a net margin of 14.81%. Sirius XM Holdings’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings will post $0.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Sirius XM Holdings’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Biegel & Waller LLC purchased a new position in Sirius XM Holdings during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Sirius XM Holdings by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Sirius XM Holdings by 5.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 29,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in Sirius XM Holdings by 43.7% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 31,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 9,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Sirius XM Holdings by 1.3% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 32,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 22.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sirius XM Holdings

Sirius XM Radio Inc broadcasts its music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels in the United States on a subscription fee basis through its two satellite radio systems. Subscribers can also receive certain of its music and other channels over the Internet, including through applications for mobile devices.

