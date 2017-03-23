Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lowered shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm currently has $4.90 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $5.16.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Sirius XM Holdings from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Macquarie reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM Holdings in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Vetr raised shares of Sirius XM Holdings from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.51 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Sirius XM Holdings to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Wunderlich lowered shares of Sirius XM Holdings from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sirius XM Holdings has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.18.

Shares of Sirius XM Holdings (NASDAQ:SIRI) traded up 0.686% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.135. The company had a trading volume of 3,564,196 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.233 and a beta of 1.21. Sirius XM Holdings has a 52 week low of $3.74 and a 52 week high of $5.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.04 and its 200 day moving average is $4.54.

Sirius XM Holdings (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Sirius XM Holdings had a net margin of 14.81% and a negative return on equity of 112.66%. The business earned $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings will post $0.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Sirius XM Holdings’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIRI. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Sirius XM Holdings by 850.6% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 505,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 452,531 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in Sirius XM Holdings by 43.7% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 31,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 9,533 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Sirius XM Holdings by 84.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,231,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,646,000 after buying an additional 1,932,669 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Sirius XM Holdings by 38.6% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 70,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 19,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its stake in Sirius XM Holdings by 113.8% in the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 93,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 50,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Holdings Company Profile

Sirius XM Radio Inc broadcasts its music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels in the United States on a subscription fee basis through its two satellite radio systems. Subscribers can also receive certain of its music and other channels over the Internet, including through applications for mobile devices.

