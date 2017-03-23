Silver Wheaton Corp. (SLW) Shares Up 7.4% After Earnings Beat

Shares of Silver Wheaton Corp. (NYSE:SLW) (TSE:SLW) shot up 7.4% during trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $21.68 and last traded at $21.41, with a volume of 11,283,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.93.

The mining company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Silver Wheaton Corp. had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 1.80%. The business earned $258 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. This is an increase from Silver Wheaton Corp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Silver Wheaton Corp.’s payout ratio is currently 2,402.40%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG decreased their price target on shares of Silver Wheaton Corp. from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group Inc downgraded shares of Silver Wheaton Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.82 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.55.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Silver Wheaton Corp. by 39.4% in the third quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,520,975 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $117,791,000 after buying an additional 995,100 shares during the period. KCG Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Silver Wheaton Corp. by 241.7% in the third quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. now owns 64,297 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 45,481 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Silver Wheaton Corp. by 1,142.3% in the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 256,885 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,927,000 after buying an additional 236,206 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Silver Wheaton Corp. by 7.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,502,329 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,590,000 after buying an additional 109,317 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Silver Wheaton Corp. by 14.3% in the third quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 672,344 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $18,130,000 after buying an additional 83,971 shares during the period. 49.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 669.06 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.78.

Silver Wheaton Corp. Company Profile

Silver Wheaton Corp. (Silver Wheaton) is a mining company. The Company is a pure precious metals streaming company engaged in the sale of silver and gold. It has entered into over 19 long-term purchase agreements and approximately two early deposit long-term purchase agreement associated with silver and gold, relating to over 30 different mining assets, whereby Silver Wheaton acquires silver and gold production at various mines.

