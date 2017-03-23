Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday. They currently have $31.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sierra Bancorp is the bank holding company for the Bank of the Sierra. The Bank of the Sierra is the largest independent bank headquartered in the South Valley, and operates branch offices as well as real estate centers, agricultural credit centers and a bank card center. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BSRR. Hovde Group cut shares of Sierra Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.50 to $23.50 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. cut shares of Sierra Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.13.

Shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) opened at 25.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $353.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 0.83. Sierra Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.60 and a 1-year high of $29.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.60 and a 200 day moving average of $23.24.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 8.77%. Analysts predict that Sierra Bancorp will post $1.47 EPS for the current year.

WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/sierra-bancorp-bsrr-lifted-to-buy-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

In related news, Director Robb Evans acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.39 per share, with a total value of $28,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,460. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 15.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSRR. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 1.9% in the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 5,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Sierra Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 16.5% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 11,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 0.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the period. 48.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra (the Bank). The Bank is a state-chartered bank, which offers a range of retail and commercial banking services. The Bank’s products and services are related to the business of lending money and accepting deposits. The Bank operates approximately 30 branch offices, an online branch, a real estate industries group, an agricultural credit division, a Small Business Administration (SBA) lending unit and a loan production office.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sierra Bancorp (BSRR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.