Short Interest in Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. (EEP) Expands By 58.9%

Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:EEP) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,579,966 shares, an increase of 58.9% from the February 15th total of 3,511,589 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,132,625 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:EEP) opened at 17.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.07 and its 200-day moving average is $22.84. The firm’s market capitalization is $6.10 billion. Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $16.86 and a 52-week high of $26.36.

Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:EEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The business earned $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. had a negative net margin of 5.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. will post $0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BB&T Corp raised its stake in Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. by 0.4% in the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 30,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. by 1.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. by 1.0% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. by 2.1% in the third quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 20,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, WealthTrust Arizona LLC raised its stake in Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. by 1.6% in the third quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC now owns 29,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. 55.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EEP has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, FBR & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. Company Profile

Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P is a geographically and operationally diversified organization that provides crude oil and liquid petroleum gathering; transportation and storage services, and natural gas gathering, treating, processing, marketing and transportation services in the Gulf Coast and mid-continent regions of the United States.

