Short Interest in Ecolab Inc. (ECL) Expands By 52.2%

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,569,238 shares, an increase of 52.2% from the February 15th total of 3,660,262 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,339,778 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $124.94 per share, with a total value of $99,952.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 925 shares in the company, valued at $115,569.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jerry W. Levin sold 748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total transaction of $93,118.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,048,539.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at $348,129,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at $102,066,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 50.9% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 2,174,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,677,000 after buying an additional 733,608 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at $81,124,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,891,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,665,000 after buying an additional 571,677 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) opened at 124.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.39 and a 200 day moving average of $119.37. Ecolab has a one year low of $109.08 and a one year high of $126.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01 and a beta of 0.90.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company earned $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ecolab will post $4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ECL. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 21st. Longbow Research cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Edward Jones raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.08.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene and energy technologies and services. The Company’s segments include Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, Other and Corporate. The Global Industrial segment consists of the Water, Food and Beverage, Paper and Textile Care operating units. The Global Institutional segment consists of the Institutional, Specialty and Healthcare operating units.

