Short Interest in Basic Energy Services, Inc. (BAS) Increases By 62.3%

Basic Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:BAS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 941,739 shares, an increase of 62.3% from the February 15th total of 580,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 524,098 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Basic Energy Services (NYSE:BAS) opened at 32.57 on Thursday. The company’s market cap is $2.31 million. Basic Energy Services has a 12-month low of $29.36 and a 12-month high of $44.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.13.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BAS shares. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Basic Energy Services in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Basic Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Capital One Financial Corp. upgraded Basic Energy Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Johnson Rice upgraded Basic Energy Services from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG upgraded Basic Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Basic Energy Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.89.

In other Basic Energy Services news, VP Lanny Trampas Poldrack sold 2,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $81,792.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Monroe Patterson sold 35,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $1,293,984.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,200,394 shares of company stock worth $83,868,682. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Basic Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Basic Energy Services by 3.4% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 649,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 21,500 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Basic Energy Services by 13.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,335,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 155,000 shares in the last quarter. GLG LLC bought a new stake in shares of Basic Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,237,000. Finally, GLG Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Basic Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,310,000.

About Basic Energy Services

Basic Energy Services, Inc provides a range of well site services in the United States to oil and natural gas drilling and producing companies, including completion and remedial services, fluid services, well servicing and contract drilling. The Company operates through the segment, which include Completion and Remedial Services, Fluid Services, Well Servicing and Contract Drilling.

