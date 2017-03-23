Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for IFG Group PLC (IFP)

IFG Group PLC (LON:IFP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

IFG Group PLC (LON:IFP) opened at 136.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 154.38 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 155.37. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 143.35 million. IFG Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 136.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 188.56.

IFG Group PLC Company Profile

IFG Group plc is an Ireland-based financial services company. The Company provides a range of financial solutions, including full platform services, pension administration and independent financial advice. The Company is engaged in the intermediation and administration of financial service products. The Company is organized into two segments: Platform business, James Hay Partnership, and its Independent wealth management business, Saunderson House.

