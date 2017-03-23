Shoe Carnival, Inc. (SCVL) Updates FY18 Earnings Guidance

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.45-1.54 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.65. The company issued revenue guidance of 1.028-1.040, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.05 billion.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SCVL. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a hold rating and issued a $28.00 price target (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reissued a neutral rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Shoe Carnival from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shoe Carnival from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Shoe Carnival currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.29.

Shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) traded down 0.04% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.81. 160,456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.78 and its 200-day moving average is $26.64. The company has a market capitalization of $457.05 million, a PE ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.90. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.16 and a 52 week high of $31.79.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $234.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.89 million. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 2.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post $1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc is a family footwear retailer. The Company’s primary activity is the sale of footwear and related products through its retail stores in approximately 30 states within the continental United States and in Puerto Rico. The Company’s products assortment includes dress and casual shoes, sandals, boots and an assortment of athletic footwear for men, women and children.

