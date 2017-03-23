Shoe Carnival, Inc. (SCVL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $234.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Shoe Carnival’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Shoe Carnival updated its FY18 guidance to 1.45-1.54 EPS.

Shares of Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) traded down 0.04% on Thursday, reaching $24.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,456 shares. Shoe Carnival has a 52-week low of $21.16 and a 52-week high of $31.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.64. The company has a market cap of $457.05 million, a P/E ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.90.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SCVL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Shoe Carnival in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Shoe Carnival in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shoe Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Shoe Carnival in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Shoe Carnival from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.29.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc is a family footwear retailer. The Company’s primary activity is the sale of footwear and related products through its retail stores in approximately 30 states within the continental United States and in Puerto Rico. The Company’s products assortment includes dress and casual shoes, sandals, boots and an assortment of athletic footwear for men, women and children.

