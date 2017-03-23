BNP Paribas reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Shire PLC (LON:SHP) in a research report report published on Wednesday. BNP Paribas currently has a GBX 5,900 ($72.87) price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SHP. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Shire PLC in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($74.10) price objective on shares of Shire PLC in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 6,300 ($77.81) price objective on shares of Shire PLC in a report on Wednesday. HSBC Holdings plc raised their price objective on Shire PLC from GBX 4,500 ($55.58) to GBX 4,550 ($56.19) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 6,600 ($81.51) price objective on shares of Shire PLC in a report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 6,115.60 ($75.53).

Shares of Shire PLC (LON:SHP) traded up 0.58% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 4665.00. 2,079,355 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 42.11 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,755.81 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4,764.85. Shire PLC has a one year low of GBX 2,707.19 and a one year high of GBX 5,377.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Shire PLC (SHP) Receives Outperform Rating from BNP Paribas” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/shire-plc-shp-receives-outperform-rating-from-bnp-paribas.html.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 20.64 ($0.25) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Shire PLC’s previous dividend of $3.51. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%.

Shire PLC Company Profile

Shire plc is a biotech company focused on serving people with rare diseases and other specialized conditions. The Company’s segment is engaged in research, development, licensing, manufacturing, marketing, distribution and sale of specialist medicines. It focuses its development resources on projects in various therapeutic areas (TAs), including Neuroscience, Ophthalmology, Hematology, Oncology, Immunology, Gastrointestinal (GI)/Metabolic/Endocrinology Diseases.

