Shire PLC (SHP) Receives GBX 6,110.31 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Shire PLC (LON:SHP) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 6,115.60 ($75.53).

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shire PLC in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($67.93) target price on shares of Shire PLC in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. BNP Paribas reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 5,900 ($72.87) target price on shares of Shire PLC in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,600 ($81.51) target price on shares of Shire PLC in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Shire PLC in a report on Monday.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/shire-plc-shp-receives-gbx-6110-31-average-price-target-from-analysts.html.

Shares of Shire PLC (LON:SHP) opened at 4638.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4,748.09 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4,765.55. Shire PLC has a one year low of GBX 2,707.19 and a one year high of GBX 5,377.00. The stock’s market cap is GBX 41.87 billion.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 20.64 ($0.25) per share. This is an increase from Shire PLC’s previous dividend of $3.51. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th.

About Shire PLC

Shire plc is a biotech company focused on serving people with rare diseases and other specialized conditions. The Company’s segment is engaged in research, development, licensing, manufacturing, marketing, distribution and sale of specialist medicines. It focuses its development resources on projects in various therapeutic areas (TAs), including Neuroscience, Ophthalmology, Hematology, Oncology, Immunology, Gastrointestinal (GI)/Metabolic/Endocrinology Diseases.

Receive News & Ratings for Shire PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shire PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.