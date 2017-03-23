Shire PLC (SHP) Receives Buy Rating from Societe Generale

Shire PLC (LON:SHP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Societe Generale in a note issued to investors on Thursday. They currently have a GBX 6,200 ($76.57) price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Societe Generale’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SHP. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Shire PLC in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 6,000 ($74.10) target price on shares of Shire PLC in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 5,900 ($72.87) target price on shares of Shire PLC in a report on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,300 ($77.81) target price on shares of Shire PLC in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC Holdings plc lifted their target price on shares of Shire PLC from GBX 4,500 ($55.58) to GBX 4,550 ($56.19) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Shire PLC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 6,115.60 ($75.53).

Shares of Shire PLC (LON:SHP) opened at 4620.025 on Thursday. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 41.70 billion. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,748.09 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4,765.55. Shire PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 2,707.19 and a 52 week high of GBX 5,377.00.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 20.64 ($0.25) per share. This represents a yield of 0.43%. This is a positive change from Shire PLC’s previous dividend of $3.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th.

About Shire PLC

Shire plc is a biotech company focused on serving people with rare diseases and other specialized conditions. The Company’s segment is engaged in research, development, licensing, manufacturing, marketing, distribution and sale of specialist medicines. It focuses its development resources on projects in various therapeutic areas (TAs), including Neuroscience, Ophthalmology, Hematology, Oncology, Immunology, Gastrointestinal (GI)/Metabolic/Endocrinology Diseases.

