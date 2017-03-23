Seres Therapeutics Inc (MCRB) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MCRB. FBR & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

Shares of Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) opened at 10.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.83 and its 200 day moving average is $10.76. The stock’s market capitalization is $434.36 million. Seres Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.05 and a 52-week high of $35.98.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up NaN% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will post ($2.75) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artal Group S.A. raised its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,930,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 400,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after buying an additional 103,800 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,871,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 147.5% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 25,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 15,450 shares during the last quarter. 77.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc is a microbiome therapeutics platform company. The Company is engaged in developing a class of biological drugs, which is referred as Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutics. The Company is focused on implementing its microbiome therapeutics platform to develop Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutics that treats dysbiosis in the colonic microbiome.

