Sequential Brands Group Inc (SQBG) Given a $6.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Sequential Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:SQBG) has been assigned a $6.00 price objective by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 70.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SQBG. Zacks Investment Research cut Sequential Brands Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Roth Capital set a $4.00 price objective on Sequential Brands Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Wunderlich reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Sequential Brands Group in a report on Friday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.71.

Shares of Sequential Brands Group (NASDAQ:SQBG) opened at 3.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.85 and its 200-day moving average is $5.54. The company’s market capitalization is $218.48 million. Sequential Brands Group has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $9.14.

Sequential Brands Group (NASDAQ:SQBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $45.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.09 million. Sequential Brands Group had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a positive return on equity of 4.60%. The business’s revenue was up 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sequential Brands Group will post $0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sequential Brands Group news, Director Al Gossett bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.43 per share, for a total transaction of $343,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 489,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,679,564.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Leonard Stewart, Jr. bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.79 per share, with a total value of $47,375.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 99,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,404.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Falcon Point Capital LLC raised its position in Sequential Brands Group by 39.2% in the third quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 215,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 60,645 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Group LTD raised its position in Sequential Brands Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 529,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. DIAM Co. Ltd. raised its position in Sequential Brands Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. DIAM Co. Ltd. now owns 65,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Sequential Brands Group by 19.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 910,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,287,000 after buying an additional 149,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Sequential Brands Group by 28.4% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 963,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,711,000 after buying an additional 213,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Sequential Brands Group Company Profile

Sequential Brands Group, Inc owns a portfolio of consumer brands in the fashion, home, athletic and lifestyle categories. The Company’s portfolio of consumer brands includes Martha Stewart, Emeril Lagasse, Jessica Simpson, Joe’s Jeans, William Rast, Ellen Tracy, Revo, AND1 and Avia. The Company’s brands are licensed for a range of product categories, including apparel, footwear, eyewear, fashion accessories and home goods.

