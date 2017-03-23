SENIOR GBP0.10 (SNIRF) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

SENIOR GBP0.10 (NASDAQ:SNIRF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Senior PLC provides engineering solutions. The Company designs, manufactures and markets technology components and systems for the equipment producers primarily in the aerospace, defence, land vehicle and energy markets. Its operating segment consists of Aerospace and Flexonics. Senior PLC is based in Rickmansworth, the United Kingdom. “

SENIOR GBP0.10 (NASDAQ:SNIRF) opened at 2.451 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and a 200-day moving average of $0.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.568. SENIOR GBP0.10 has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $3.25.

