Semtech Co. (SMTC) Position Maintained by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY held its stake in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,827 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY owned approximately 0.07% of Semtech worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMTC. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Semtech by 82.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Semtech during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Semtech during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Semtech during the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Semtech during the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) opened at 33.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 40.60 and a beta of 1.40. Semtech Co. has a 1-year low of $20.09 and a 1-year high of $37.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.10 and a 200-day moving average of $30.10.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $140 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.34 million. Semtech had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post $1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Semtech Co. (SMTC) Position Maintained by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/semtech-co-smtc-position-maintained-by-metropolitan-life-insurance-co-ny.html.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a report on Saturday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Semtech from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Drexel Hamilton restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of Semtech in a report on Thursday, December 1st. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Semtech from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Semtech in a report on Monday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.17.

In other Semtech news, Director James P. Burra sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $169,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,045 shares in the company, valued at $442,355.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mohan Maheswaran sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 199,811 shares in the company, valued at $6,753,611.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,141 shares of company stock worth $1,101,038 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation is a supplier of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products. The Company’s product lines include Signal Integrity, Protection, Wireless and Sensing, and Power and High-Reliability. It designs, develops and markets a portfolio of optical communications, broadcast video, surveillance video, active cable transceiver and backplane products used in enterprise computing, industrial, communications and consumer applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.