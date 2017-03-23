Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Segro Plc (NASDAQ:SEGXF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “SEGRO plc is a real estate investment trust. The company is an owner, manager and developer of warehouses and light industrial property. It operates primarily in UK and Europe. SEGRO plc is headquatered in London, United Kingdom. “

Shares of Segro Plc (NASDAQ:SEGXF) remained flat at $5.72 during midday trading on Wednesday. Segro Plc has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $6.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.75.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Segro Plc (SEGXF) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/segro-plc-segxf-upgraded-to-buy-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

