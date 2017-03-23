Secure Trust Bank Plc (STB) Raises Dividend to GBX 58 Per Share

Secure Trust Bank Plc (LON:STB) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 58 ($0.72) per share on Friday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This is an increase from Secure Trust Bank Plc’s previous dividend of $17.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Secure Trust Bank Plc (LON:STB) traded down 0.71% during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 2099.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,346 shares. The stock’s market cap is GBX 381.83 million. Secure Trust Bank Plc has a one year low of GBX 1,550.00 and a one year high of GBX 2,925.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,189.96 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,248.20.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,585 ($31.93) price target on shares of Secure Trust Bank Plc in a report on Friday, January 27th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank Plc in a report on Friday, January 13th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,850 ($35.20) price target on shares of Secure Trust Bank Plc in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Numis Securities Ltd reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,034 ($25.12) price target on shares of Secure Trust Bank Plc in a report on Thursday.

