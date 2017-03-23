Secure Property Development & Invest PLC (SPDI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Beaufort Securities

Beaufort Securities began coverage on shares of Secure Property Development & Invest PLC (LON:SPDI) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Secure Property Development & Invest PLC (LON:SPDI) remained flat at GBX 21.50 during midday trading on Wednesday. 12,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 16.48 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 15.87. The company’s market cap is GBX 19.35 million. Secure Property Development & Invest PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 12.04 and a 1-year high of GBX 21.95.
In other Secure Property Development & Invest PLC news, insider Harin Thaker acquired 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.21) per share, with a total value of £1,912.50 ($2,361.99). Also, insider Antonios Kaffas acquired 24,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 22 ($0.27) per share, with a total value of £5,309.92 ($6,557.89). Insiders bought a total of 44,497 shares of company stock valued at $913,573 in the last three months.
Secure Property Development & Invest PLC Company Profile
Secure Property Development & Investment Plc is a Cyprus-based company, which is engaged in directly or indirectly investing and managing real estate properties. The Company is also engaged in real estate development projects in Central, East and South East Europe, which includes the acquisition, development, operation and selling of property assets.
