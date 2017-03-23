Secure Energy Services Inc (SES) Insider Daniel Steinke Sells 1,456 Shares

Secure Energy Services Inc (TSE:SES) insider Daniel Steinke sold 1,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.44, for a total value of C$13,744.64.

Shares of Secure Energy Services Inc (TSE:SES) traded up 1.17% during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,263 shares. Secure Energy Services Inc has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $12.04. The company’s market capitalization is $1.55 billion. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.47 and its 200-day moving average is $9.92.

SES has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. CIBC boosted their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$10.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$14.00 price target on Secure Energy Services and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.74.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

Secure Energy Services Inc is an energy services company. It owns and operates midstream infrastructure and provides environmental services and products to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating in Western Canada and certain regions in the United States. It operates through three divisions.

