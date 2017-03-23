Secure Energy Services Inc (SES) Director George Wadsworth Sells 3,603 Shares of Stock

Secure Energy Services Inc (TSE:SES) Director George Wadsworth sold 3,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.44, for a total value of C$34,012.32.

Secure Energy Services Inc (TSE:SES) traded up 1.06% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,724 shares. The company’s market capitalization is $1.55 billion. Secure Energy Services Inc has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $12.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.92.

SES has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$14.00 target price on shares of Secure Energy Services in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$10.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Secure Energy Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.74.

About Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Inc is an energy services company. It owns and operates midstream infrastructure and provides environmental services and products to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating in Western Canada and certain regions in the United States. It operates through three divisions.

