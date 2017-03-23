Sears Holdings Corp (SHLD) Director Fairholme Capital Management L Buys 6,700 Shares

Sears Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SHLD) Director Fairholme Capital Management L purchased 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $60,233.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Fairholme Capital Management L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 21st, Fairholme Capital Management L purchased 150,000 shares of Sears Holdings Corp stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $1,350,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Fairholme Capital Management L purchased 613,900 shares of Sears Holdings Corp stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.17 per share, with a total value of $5,015,563.00.

On Friday, March 17th, Fairholme Capital Management L purchased 222,100 shares of Sears Holdings Corp stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.79 per share, with a total value of $1,952,259.00.

On Tuesday, March 14th, Fairholme Capital Management L purchased 281,900 shares of Sears Holdings Corp stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.67 per share, with a total value of $2,444,073.00.

On Thursday, December 22nd, Fairholme Capital Management L sold 8,700 shares of Sears Holdings Corp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.43, for a total value of $82,041.00.

Sears Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SHLD) traded up 2.26% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,479,765 shares. Sears Holdings Corp has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $19.12. The company’s market capitalization is $873.93 million. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.15.

Sears Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SHLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.85) by $1.57. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.70) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sears Holdings Corp will post ($12.41) EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Sears Holdings Corp (SHLD) Director Fairholme Capital Management L Buys 6,700 Shares” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/sears-holdings-corp-shld-director-fairholme-capital-management-l-buys-6700-shares.html.

Separately, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Sears Holdings Corp in a report on Saturday, March 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHLD. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sears Holdings Corp during the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Sears Holdings Corp during the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Palo Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Sears Holdings Corp during the third quarter valued at about $143,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Sears Holdings Corp during the fourth quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Boyle Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Sears Holdings Corp by 14.8% in the third quarter. Boyle Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 18,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sears Holdings Corp Company Profile

Sears Holdings Corporation is an integrated retailer. The Company is the parent company of Kmart Holding Corporation (Kmart) and Sears, Roebuck and Co (Sears). It operates through two segments: Kmart and Sears Domestic. It operates approximately 940 Kmart stores across over 50 states, Guam, Puerto Rico and the United States Virgin Islands.

Receive News & Ratings for Sears Holdings Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sears Holdings Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.